Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Report: Türkiye

This report evaluates and makes recommendations on Türkiye’s implementation of the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2021 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 13 June 2024

The report is part of the OECD Working Group on Bribery’s fourth phase of monitoring, launched in 2016. Phase 4 looks at the evaluated country’s particular challenges and positive achievements. It also explores issues such as detection, enforcement, corporate liability and international co operation, as well as covering unresolved issues from prior reports.