This Phase 1 Report on Romania by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates Romania’s legislative framework for implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and related provisions of the 2021 Anti-Bribery Recommendation. It was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 12 October 2023.
Review of Implementation of the Convention and 1997 Recommendation Phase 1 Report: Romania
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
