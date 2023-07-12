Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Report: Lithuania

This Phase 3 Report on Lithuania by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates and makes recommendations on Lithuania's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2021 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the Working Group on 7 December 2023.