Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 2 Follow-Up Report: Peru

This report, submitted by Peru, provides information on the progress made by Peru in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 2 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery’s summary and conclusions to the report were adopted on 14 June 2023. The Phase 2 report evaluated and made recommendations on Peru’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and related instruments. The Phase 2 report was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 17 June 2021.