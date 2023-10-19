Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention in Bulgaria Phase 4 Follow-Up Report: Bulgaria

This report, submitted by Bulgaria, provides information on the progress made by Bulgaria in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery’s summary and conclusions to the report were adopted on 10 October 2023. The Phase 4 report evaluated and made recommendations on Bulgaria's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2021 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. The Phase 4 report was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 14 October 2021.