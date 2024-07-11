OECD Justice Review of Peru

This report provides an in-depth analysis of Peru’s justice system and offers concrete recommendations, based on OECD countries' experience and best practices, for how to make it more effective, efficient, transparent, accessible, and people-centred. Building on the OECD’s Recommendation on Access to Justice and People-Centred Justice Systems, the report suggests how Peru can best implement its challenging justice reform agenda so that access to justice is available to all, including the most in need. In particular, it proposes actionable solutions for modernising Peru's institutional and functional arrangements to improve the administration of justice and people-centred service delivery, bringing it closer to OECD standards and best practices in this area.