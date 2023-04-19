Many factors influence students’ experiences in upper secondary education and beyond, including upper secondary curricula, programme design and support for students. But a good transition from earlier levels of education is the first, essential step in a successful journey through upper secondary education and into further education and/or employment. The design of transition systems can mitigate existing inequities in education, but it can also accentuate them. Transitions can also influence student well-being. They can have either a negative impact, for example through highly competitive systems that can be stressful for students and narrow their development, or a positive impact, for example by helping to construct young people’s sense of agency and ability to make informed decisions about their future. This paper looks at how countries manage students’ transition into upper secondary education and the main policy implications of each transition point and how they can influence student outcomes.
Managing student transitions into upper secondary pathways
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
3 June 2024
-
Working paper16 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024
-
12 April 2024
-
Working paper26 March 2024
-
20 March 2024
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
Policy paper29 February 2024
-
Working paper26 January 2024
-
Policy paper15 January 2024
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-