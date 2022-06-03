Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The analytical value of non-probability samples in the context of TALIS

A review of current practices in the use of non-probability samples in comparative, cross-national research
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/75fbc0ff-en
Authors
Gabor Fulop, Francesco Avvisati
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fulop, G. and F. Avvisati (2022), “The analytical value of non-probability samples in the context of TALIS: A review of current practices in the use of non-probability samples in comparative, cross-national research”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 272, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/75fbc0ff-en.
Go to top