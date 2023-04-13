Skip to main content
AI language models

Technological, socio-economic and policy considerations
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/13d38f92-en
OECD
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “AI language models: Technological, socio-economic and policy considerations”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 352, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/13d38f92-en.
