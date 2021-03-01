Skip to main content
AI measurement in ICT usage surveys

A review
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/72cce754-en
Authors
Pierre Montagnier, Irene Ek
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Cite this content as:

Montagnier, P. and I. Ek (2021), “AI measurement in ICT usage surveys: A review”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 308, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/72cce754-en.
