AI risks and incidents

As Artificial Intelligence continues to permeate societies and economies, it is inevitable for AI incidents to increase, making it vital to monitor and address risks. As AI knows no borders, stakeholders need a rigorous and transnational understanding of AI incidents and a consistent, interoperable way to report them.

As jurisdictions worldwide prepare to implement mandatory and voluntary incident reporting schemes, the OECD is working on a common reporting framework to help align terminology across jurisdictions, optimise interoperability, and minimise AI incidents, risks and hazards.