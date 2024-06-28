Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

AI risks and incidents

Artificial intelligence promises tremendous benefits but also carries real risks. Some of these risks are already materialising into harms to people and societies: bias and discrimination, polarisation of opinions, privacy infringements, and security and safety issues. Trustworthy AI calls for governments worldwide to develop interoperable risk-based approaches to AI governance and a rigorous understanding of AI incidents and hazards.

Policy sub-issue
OECD AI Incidents Monitor

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top