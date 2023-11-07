Generative AI (GenAI) systems have quickly gone mainstream with tools such as ChatGPT, Bard, GitHub Copilot and AlphaCode used by millions of people every day. Companies are adopting the technology to create new business opportunities, and start-ups are competing for venture capital.
GenAI applications have already begun to yield benefits in areas including code development, creative industries and arts, education, healthcare, and Internet search. More broadly, GenAI is expected to drive productivity gains and promote innovation and entrepreneurship.