In 2023, international governance of GenAI began to take shape. In updating the Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct, the OECD set out expectations on the role of businesses in identifying and addressing AI-related harms. The G7’s reviewed generative AI’s opportunities and challenges and agreed to promote safety and trust as in areas such as governance, intellectual property rights, disinformation and responsible use of GenAI, resulting in the Hiroshima Process on GenAI.

The United Kingdom convened the first international AI Safety Summit. The European Union provisionally agreed to a final text for the EU AI Act, the first legal framework for developing and deploying AI systems, and the United Nations AI Advisory Body met for the first time and issued a report. National efforts, such as an AI Executive Order in the United States, have also taken shape.

Rapid developments continue into 2024, with the OECD working to update the OECD AI Principles, the Council of Europe poised to finalise the Convention on AI, and the UN set to launch a Global Digital Compact. At the national level, the United Kingdom and the United States are building AI Safety Institutes that focus on issues related to GenAI and more, and potential new policies and governance frameworks are on the horizon, such as in Brazil, Canada and Singapore.