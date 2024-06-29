Data governance

Studies show public and private-sector data have the potential to generate social and economic benefits worth between 1% and 2.5% of GDP, but have not achieved this level due to challenges such as lack of trust, and conflicting interests of different stakeholders.

To guide governments and stakeholders on how to maximise the cross-sectoral benefits of data sharing while protecting their rights, the OECD adopted its Recommendation on Enhancing Access to and Sharing of Data, the first internationally agreed upon set of principles and policy guidance of its kind. It calls on governments to: