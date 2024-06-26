Skip to main content
Privacy principles

Protecting people’s privacy ensures their safety, dignity, and other fundamental rights and freedoms such as freedom of thought and expression. Using personal data through digital technologies provides great social and economic benefits, but it can also compromise privacy. With the Privacy Guidelines, which contain the first internationally agreed-upon set of principles, the OECD has been at the forefront of promoting respect for privacy as a fundamental value and a critical condition for the free flow of personal data across borders.

