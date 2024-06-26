Privacy principles

Protecting people’s privacy is essential for fostering a trusted environment around the collection and use of data. Privacy also acts as a driver for data sharing and the generation of economic and social value. With the increasing complexity and unanticipated uses of personal data, especially in the case of AI, the utility of data protection and privacy becomes even more evident.
In response to this challenge, the OECD Privacy Guidelines are a solid foundation that helps governments, business, and civil society in their efforts to create a trust-based data ecosystem. They set out eight basic principles, namely collection limitation, data quality, purpose specification, use limitation, security safeguards, openness, individual participation, and accountability. This principle-based approach, combined with their technologically neutral drafting, enables the Privacy Guidelines to remain agile and adaptable to evolving technological and societal changes.