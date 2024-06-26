Privacy principles

As digital technologies evolve rapidly and are deployed globally, systematic cross-border collaboration in privacy enforcement is vital for achieving effective regulatory outcomes.

There are a range of mechanisms for cross-border enforcement cooperation, ranging from mutual consultation, to parallel investigations through to joint design of remedies/penalties.

At any rate, collaboration is beneficial to amplify the impact of the global privacy enforcement community, ensuring an efficient use of public resources and given that not all Data Protection Authorities (DPAs) possess the same level of technical proficiency, especially concerning new and emerging technologies and their associated privacy risks or benefits.

The importance of cross-border enforcement co-operation is central to the OECD’s work on privacy as enshrined in the OECD Recommendation on Cross-border Co-operation in the Enforcement of Privacy Laws.