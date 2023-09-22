This report assesses the continued relevance of the OECD Recommendation on Cross-Border Co-operation in the Enforcement of Laws Protecting Privacy, originally adopted in 2007. It examines whether the Recommendation has kept pace with the evolving needs of Privacy Enforcement Authorities (PEAs) in light of significant technological and legal changes over the past 15 years. While the principles underlying the Recommendation are seen to remain solid, the report highlights several gaps and challenges for cross-border enforcement co-operation. It concludes that the OECD could either provide additional guidance to support the implementation of the Recommendation or consider revising it to better address current challenges.
Review of the OECD Recommendation on Cross-Border Co-operation in the Enforcement of Laws Protecting Privacy
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
9 November 2023
-
Working paper27 October 2023
-
Working paper8 March 2023
-
Working paper16 February 2023
-
23 December 2021
-
21 December 2021
-
Working paper23 April 2021