Privacy enhancing technologies

PETs are powerful tools that can enhance the effectiveness of privacy and data protection measures. However, they are not a silver bullet nor a standalone solution. Their use comes with significant risks and limitations ranging from data leakage to high computational costs. Therefore, they cannot substitute existing laws and regulations but complement these in helping implement privacy protection principles.

Policymakers and privacy enforcement authorities (PEAs) should take the opportunities and risks of emerging PETs into account as they review their complementarities with existing privacy frameworks. Many countries have put in place a wide range of initiatives to promote the adoption of PETs including through regulatory guidance. Other complementary measures range from R&D to regulatory sandboxes.