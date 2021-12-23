Skip to main content
Interoperability of privacy and data protection frameworks

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/64923d53-en
Authors
Lisa Robinson, Kosuke Kizawa, Elettra Ronchi
Tags
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Cite this content as:

Robinson, L., K. Kizawa and E. Ronchi (2021), “Interoperability of privacy and data protection frameworks”, OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/64923d53-en.
