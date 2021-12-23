The significant increase in flows of personal data has spurred policy makers to try to develop a coherent approach to privacy governance both domestically and across borders. In this context, the need for the interoperability of privacy and data protection frameworks (“privacy interoperability”) has taken on greater importance. While there is broad agreement on the importance of privacy interoperability, how to achieve this in practice is less well understood. This Going Digital Toolkit note describes the issues around ensuring the interoperability of privacy and data protection frameworks, and it highlights promising initiatives by governments and privacy enforcement authorities at the national and international levels. This note seeks to contribute to a shared understanding of privacy interoperability in the context of the governance of privacy and data protection and transborder flows of personal data.
Interoperability of privacy and data protection frameworks
Policy paper
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 June 2024
-
Policy paper4 July 2022
-
Policy paper29 March 2022
-
24 March 2022
-
Policy paper21 December 2021
-
3 November 2021
-
Policy paper28 October 2021
-
13 October 2021
Related publications
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
5 March 2024
-
9 November 2023
-
7 November 2023
-
27 October 2023