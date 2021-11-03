Asset tokenisation can generally be described as the digital representation of physical assets on distributed ledgers (also referred to as digital twins) or the issuance of native tokens on the blockchain. Although initially associated with mostly non-compliant initial coin offerings over the period 2017-18, currently tokenisation represents one of the most prominent cases of distributed ledger technologies in financial markets. This Going Digital Toolkit note identifies the different approaches that policy makers have adopted around tokenised assets and the markets for such instruments, and provides examples of these approaches. These approaches are not mutually exclusive and policy makers may differ in the way they address asset tokenisation, participants of tokenised markets, and risks arising in these markets. This Toolkit note does not classify approaches into categories, but rather describes elements and characteristics of different jurisdictional approaches to asset tokenisation, some of which can co-exist.
Understanding the tokenisation of assets in financial markets
Policy paper
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 June 2024
-
Policy paper4 July 2022
-
Policy paper29 March 2022
-
24 March 2022
-
23 December 2021
-
Policy paper21 December 2021
-
Policy paper28 October 2021
-
13 October 2021
Related publications
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
Policy paper21 November 2023
-
Working paper31 July 2023
-
5 July 2023
-
21 June 2023
-
Working paper16 February 2023