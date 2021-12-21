As data have become a social and economic resource, including for value creation, decision-making, innovation and production, policy makers are facing a number of challenges. Among the most important issues – but also one that is particularly complex – is how to measure the economic value of data to provide a solid evidence base for policymaking. This Going Digital Toolkit note brings clarity about what is meant by the term “data” in the context of efforts to conceptualise and measure the value of data from a statistical perspective. The note also highlights why estimating the value of data is increasingly important, identifies the conceptual and practical measurement challenges faced, and catalogues various innovative initiatives underway across countries in the context of the forthcoming revision of the System of National Accounts and beyond.
Measuring the economic value of data
Policy paper
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 June 2024
-
Policy paper4 July 2022
-
Policy paper29 March 2022
-
24 March 2022
-
23 December 2021
-
3 November 2021
-
Policy paper28 October 2021
-
13 October 2021
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024