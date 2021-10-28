Measuring digital trade

Digital transformation has become a prevalent part of our lives, changing the way we consume, produce and trade, and this trend has only accelerated since the COVID-19 crisis. Still, digital transformation remains largely hidden in official trade statistics. From a statistical perspective, a fundamental rethink is required in the way that core national accounts are constructed if meaningful measures of digital trade are to be developed. This Going Digital Toolkit note highlights the main features of the OECD-IMF-WTO conceptual framework defining digital trade, as well as practical guidance to overcome some of the measurement challenges. It also catalogues various country initiatives to estimate digital trade.