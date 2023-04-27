Moving forward on data free flow with trust

This report uses business consultations to investigate private-sector views on privacy and data protection rules for cross-border data flows. It aims to inform a more comprehensive understanding of challenges and ways forward for the policy agenda of ‘data free flow with trust’. While frameworks aimed at generating trust and facilitating data flows build on commonalities and elements of convergence, businesses identify challenges to fully operationalise them at the global level. In particular, businesses indicate the need for coherent principles and rules that are transparent and predictable, provide a practical balance between certainty and flexibility, and offer solutions that match business realities. Finally, the report highlights the need for greater international regulatory co-operation and leveraging the full range of options to uphold trust around privacy and data protection globally.