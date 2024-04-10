Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Artificial intelligence and wage inequality

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bf98a45c-en
Authors
Alexandre Georgieff
Tags
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Georgieff, A. (2024), “Artificial intelligence and wage inequality”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bf98a45c-en.
Go to top