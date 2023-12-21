Skip to main content
Identifying and tracking climate change mitigation strategies

A cluster-based assessment
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a23b43c5-en
Authors
Filippo Maria D’Arcangelo, Tobias Kruse, Mauro Pisu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

D’Arcangelo, F., T. Kruse and M. Pisu (2023), “Identifying and tracking climate change mitigation strategies: A cluster-based assessment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1786, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a23b43c5-en.
