Homelessness is a pressing challenge in OECD and EU countries. At least 2 million people in the OECD were considered to be experiencing homelessness in official government statistics in 2023 or the latest year. However, this is likely an underestimate, due to persistent measurement challenges. There is renewed momentum to improve the measurement and monitoring of homelessness, and to design public policies to prevent homelessness and create sustainable pathways out of homelessness.