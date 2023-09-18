Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Employment protection and minimum wages

Employment protection legislation and minimum wages are both influential factors that affect the quality of jobs for workers and their subsequent overall well-being. However, there are large variations in how both areas are implemented across countries and labour models, with far-reaching impacts for economies, businesses and individuals.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

A photograph showing a young male barista serving coffee to a customer, smiling and wearing an apron.

Select a language

English
français
Go to top