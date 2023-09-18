Employment protection and minimum wages

Currently, 30 out of 38 OECD countries have a statutory minimum wage in place, and minimum wages also exist in most non-OECD emerging economies. In the eight OECD countries without a statutory minimum (Austria, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland), sector or occupation-level collective agreements include de-facto wage floors for large parts of the workforce.
Gross minimum-wage levels expressed as a share of median wages (so-called “Kaitz ratios”) vary significantly across countries. The average for the OECD area, at 55%, increased from 48% in 2005 in a context of modest overall wage growth. Indeed, the 2005-21 period saw substantial upwards movements in about half of OECD countries, particularly in Central and Eastern European countries.