Collective bargaining and social dialogue

Collective agreements can help companies and workers find tailored and ad hoc solutions to fairly share the cost of inflation, for instance by limiting wage increases in exchange for lump-sums and/or non-wage benefits.

Collective bargaining and listening to workers are key labour rights and have a clear impact on job quality. As the digital transformation, globalisation and demographic changes are re-shaping the labour market, collective bargaining is more important than ever in designing solutions to emerging collective challenges.

However, trade union density has been decreasing steadily across OECD countries for the last 40 years. When combined with the weakening of labour relations in many countries, this could threaten its potential to enable an inclusive and high-quality labour market in the future.