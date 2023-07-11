Skip to main content
Collective bargaining and social dialogue

Collective bargaining and social dialogue are key labour rights and have the potential to make job markets more inclusive. As major demographic and technological changes are re-shaping the labour market, collective bargaining is well placed to generate solutions to emerging collective challenges. However, its capacity to deliver is threatened by the weakening of labour relations in many countries and changing employment trends.

