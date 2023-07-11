Comprehensive data on unions, employer organisations and collective bargaining is crucial to inform policymakers and monitor how labour relations are developing in different countries. The OECD/AIAS ICTWSS database provides detailed and comparable information on the evolving nature and scope of collective bargaining across 56 OECD and EU countries over 60 years. In particular, it provides precise, up-to-date and carefully documented data on the collective bargaining coverage rate, a key variable for monitoring the EU Directive on adequate minimum wage.
Collective bargaining and social dialogue
Collective bargaining and social dialogue are key labour rights and have the potential to make job markets more inclusive. As major demographic and technological changes are re-shaping the labour market, collective bargaining is well placed to generate solutions to emerging collective challenges. However, its capacity to deliver is threatened by the weakening of labour relations in many countries and changing employment trends.