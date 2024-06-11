OECD Reviews of Labour Market and Social Policies: Colombia 2024

Colombia joined the OECD in 2020, bringing to a successful conclusion an accession process that began in 2013. During the accession process, Colombia made important reforms and progress in the area of labour market and social policies, converging towards OECD best policies and practices. However, the OECD invited the Colombian government to continue its reform agenda in four areas in particular: (1) labour informality and subcontracting; (2) labour law enforcement; (3) collective bargaining; and (4) crimes against trade unionists. This report is the OECD’s second post-accession assessment.