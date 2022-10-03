Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Shaping the transition

Artificial intelligence and social dialogue
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f097c48a-en
Authors
Clara Krämer, Sandrine Cazes
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Krämer, C. and S. Cazes (2022), “Shaping the transition: Artificial intelligence and social dialogue”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 279, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f097c48a-en.
Go to top