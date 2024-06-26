Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Gender-based violence

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a widespread problem, affecting people regardless of age, gender, race, and socioeconomic background, and in the majority of cases women and girls. Although GBV has become a top gender-equality priority across many OECD countries in recent years, significant challenges remain which require intervention at all levels of society.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top