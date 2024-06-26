Despite progress across OECD Member countries, complex forms of GBV are on the rise, such as those facilitated by technology. More data on GBV prevalence and stronger cross-sectoral co-ordination are needed. Moreover, not all forms of GBV are recognised and prosecuted, and not all kinds of abuse are included in national legal frameworks, leading to gaps in protection. In addition, survivors often face distinct legal needs and complex dynamics with their abusers, which may include economic dependence. Identifying and dismantling legal and institutional barriers, while prioritising survivor-centred pathways, are crucial to improve access to justice worldwide.
Gender-based violence
Gender-based violence (GBV) is a widespread problem, affecting people regardless of age, gender, race, and socioeconomic background, and in the majority of cases women and girls. Although GBV has become a top gender-equality priority across many OECD countries in recent years, significant challenges remain which require intervention at all levels of society.