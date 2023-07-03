Gender equality and work

Though many countries have improved family support in recent years, the risk of gendered patterns in the use of parental leave and care for children at home remains. After the arrival of children, women tend to take longer leaves of absence than men, and are more likely to work part-time. These shifts contribute to differences in wage growth between women and men – the so-called 'motherhood penalty.'



One way to close this gap is to focus on men: if fathers are given non-transferable rights to parental leave, their leave uptake can increase significantly and they could spend more time caring for their children. One illustrative example is Iceland, where men’s share of all parental leave taken was just 3% prior to the introduction of mother and father quotas in the early 2000s; that figure is now about 45%.

Beyond leave taken around childbirth, the high cost of centre-based childcare in many OECD countries acts as a barrier for mothers to return to full-time work when children are very young. Policies to promote affordable, formal childcare are key to keeping both fathers and mothers in the workforce.