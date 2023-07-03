Gender equality and work

As of 2021, the gender wage gap was 11.9% on average across the OECD. This means that, on average, a woman working full-time makes around 88 cents for every dollar or euro a full-time working man makes (at median earnings).
Public policies to address the gender wage gap must take a broad perspective, encouraging girls and young women to study in diverse fields; promoting the use of paid parental leave among fathers; ensuring the adequate supply of good-quality and affordable childcare so parents can work; and implementing equal pay legislation and pay transparency initiatives.