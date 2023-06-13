Skip to main content
Reporting Gender Pay Gaps in OECD Countries

Guidance for Pay Transparency Implementation, Monitoring and Reform
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ea13aa68-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Gender Equality at Work
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Reporting Gender Pay Gaps in OECD Countries: Guidance for Pay Transparency Implementation, Monitoring and Reform, Gender Equality at Work, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ea13aa68-en.
