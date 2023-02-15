Skip to main content
Teleworking through the gender looking glass

Facts and gaps
https://doi.org/10.1787/8aff1a74-en
Chloé Touzet
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Touzet, C. (2023), “Teleworking through the gender looking glass: Facts and gaps”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 285, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8aff1a74-en.
