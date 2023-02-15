Teleworking through the gender looking glass

This paper takes stock of existing data and research on the gendered dimension of teleworking, to foster efficient data collection and evidence-based monitoring of the phenomenon in the future. Analysing existing data on work from home, teleworking, teleworkability and preferences for work from home highlights the need for a consistently defined teleworking concept to be used across sources. A literature review of existing results finds mixed effects of teleworking on work-life balance inequalities, on the gender wage gap, and on gender disparities in career progression. Prevailing gender norms are likely to mediate the effect of teleworking on all three outcomes and should be a focus of future research.