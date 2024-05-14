Gender equality and digital transformation

Significantly more men than women become ICT specialists. Over the past decade, the overall share of women working in ICT specialist jobs has increased by only 1 percentage point. Across OECD countries, the percentage of men working as ICT specialists is three to eight times higher than the percentage of women working in such positions. Progress is too slow, and the prospects for change are unlikely given that by the age of 15 less than 1% of girls on average across the OECD aspire to become ICT professionals, compared to almost 8% of boys.