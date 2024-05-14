Human capital is required to embed digital technologies in production, but significantly more men than women become iInformation and communication technology (ICT) specialists, and this gap persists across countries. Integrating more women and other underrepresented groups in ICT development will bring to bear the diverse perspectives that are needed to create a more inclusive digital future. National strategies and targeted educational programmes can encourage women to develop the skills needed in digital-intensive sectors and combine personal and professional responsibilities.
Gender equality and digital transformation
Digital transformation provides new avenues for the empowerment of women and girls, but discrimination, negative stereotypes, and social and cultural biases create other challenges for women and girls to thrive in a highly digital economy and society.
Key messages
Women and girls are often less likely to pursue, or have more limited access to, educational opportunities in a highly digitalised economy, limiting their career options. Bridging digital gender divides not only requires removing barriers to connectivity, but also empowering women and girls with the right mix of skills to succeed in a digital world. In the early years, curriculums must overcome gender biases and stereotypes regarding math and science. In the middle years, girls and young women should be actively encouraged to undertake STEM studies. And in later years, women should have equal access to retraining and reskilling services.
Advanced digital technologies like AI, including generative AI, bring exciting opportunities to increase productivity and economic growth. However, without appropriate guardrails, harmful stereotypes and biases embedded in algorithms can continue to prompt gender discrimination and limit women’s economic potential. Women are still underrepresented in AI research and development and are increasingly targets of gendered mis- and disinformation campaigns, the risks of which can be magnified by generative AI tools.
Context
Closing the ICT skills gap
Significantly more men than women become ICT specialists. Over the past decade, the overall share of women working in ICT specialist jobs has increased by only 1 percentage point. Across OECD countries, the percentage of men working as ICT specialists is three to eight times higher than the percentage of women working in such positions. Progress is too slow, and the prospects for change are unlikely given that by the age of 15 less than 1% of girls on average across the OECD aspire to become ICT professionals, compared to almost 8% of boys.
Why don't more women code?
The gender gap is stark when considering programming skills. Across the European Union, more than twice as many young men (aged 16-24) than women have learnt to program. Only those with programming skills will be able to shape the development of general-purpose digital technologies which could create biases that will shape the digital economy and society of tomorrow.
More women are authoring AI publications, but not yet at parity
To reap the full benefits of digitalisation, women must participate in AI R&D. However, AI research is still primarily dominated by men. While the number of publications co-authored by at least one woman is increasing, women contribute to a smaller number of AI publications compared to their male counterparts.
Related publications
Related policy issues
-
As AI rapidly advances, it is crucial to understand how education will be affected. Important questions to consider include: How can AI be compared to humans? How do AI systems perform tasks from various capability domains such as language, reasoning, sensorimotor or social interaction domains? What are the implications for education and training?Learn more
-
The digital divide signifies unequal access to digital technologies, particularly concerning internet connectivity and device availability, alongside disparities in infrastructure, skills and affordability. These gaps result in unequal opportunities for information access and digital participation.Learn more
-
While there is much to celebrate about progress in connecting more people to the Internet, the road to bridging divides is long. Digital divides exist along a range of dimensions, including geography, education, age, income, and firm size, among others. Closing the gaps is essential to making our digital future more inclusive.Learn more
-
Succinct, straightforward, and clear, jargon-free, messaging is required here: what are the (global) challenges and what is at stake (for OECD countries) with respect to this policy sub-issue? Keep in mind user perspective logic by signposting the multiple angles/sectors that can be brought to bear on the issue. 180-300 chars (3-6 lines) is ideal.Learn more
-
Significant progress has been made narrowing or closing gaps in educational and job opportunities available to men and women. Yet, gender differences remain in skills, representation in educational fields, self-confidence, attainment and others. Stronger advances are needed to tackle these persisting gaps.Learn more