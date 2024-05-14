Digital divides

Digital technologies provide opportunities to improve the lives and well-being of people. Yet access to and the ability to effectively use online services are critical for equal opportunity and inclusion. Divides in Internet use are pronounced by age, education and income. Younger and more educated Internet users engage in a wider range of online activities. Those with the requisite skills are typically in a better position to use digital technologies to their advantage.

Policies should aim to boost equitable uptake of online services, technology diffusion, and data’s potential. To boost equitable uptake of online services, governments should lead by example, providing user-centric, inclusive online services. They should invest in skills while supporting those most at risk of being left behind.