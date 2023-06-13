Human rights in the digital age

Human rights are universal, indivisible and inalienable. Online spaces provide new opportunities but also create risks for their exercise and protection. For example, digital spaces offer enhanced means, speed and scale for people to exercise their freedom of expression, but they also exacerbate risks to privacy by enabling the collection and storage of personal data in unprecedented ways.

There is broad international consensus that the same rights that people have offline must also be protected online. A nuanced approach to digital policy is needed, that accounts for the different links and tensions between rights. For instance, policies aimed at promoting online safety of children, like age assurance measures, should account for potential implications for other human rights such as freedom from interference with one’s privacy.