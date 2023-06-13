Skip to main content
Human rights in the digital age

The digital environment offers tremendous opportunities to enhance people’s ability to exercise their human rights, but it can also create new and exacerbated risks, as well as new links and tensions between rights. For example, efforts to safeguard rights associated with online safety by removing harmful content online like hate speech may be seen as interfering with others’ freedom of expression. In developing their digital policies, countries need to consider their impact on human rights to ensure that digital transformation remains human-centric and rights-oriented.

