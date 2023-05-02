OECD Economic Survey and Environmental Performance Review of Germany

02/05/2023 -

Press conference in Berlin on Monday 8 May at 15:00

The OECD will present its latest Economic Survey of Germany along with a new Environmental Performance Review of Germany on Monday 8 May in Berlin.

The Economic Survey examines Germany’s economy in the face of global and domestic challenges, including the ongoing energy crisis, and recommends ways to strengthen and sustain the recovery. A special chapter discusses how Germany can meet its ambitious climate targets while safeguarding competitiveness, energy security and social cohesion.

The Environmental Performance Review assesses Germany’s progress in addressing environmental pressures and discusses how energy, climate and biodiversity objectives can best be tackled in an integrated way. The Review looks in particular at Germany’s green energy transition, progress towards net zero and sustainable mobility. An in-depth chapter provides a comprehensive review of Germany’s climate adaptation engagement and investments in nature-based solutions.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann will present the key findings and recommendations of both reports, and take questions, alongside Germany’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck and Minister for the Environment and Nature Conservation Steffi Lemke from 15:00 on Monday 8 May at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (Scharnhorststraße 34-37, 10115 Berlin).

Journalists are invited to register attendance in person or via WebEx by emailing presseeinladung@bmwk.bund.de at the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, with the email subject “OECD-Deutschlandbericht”. Alternatively, journalists can follow the press conference via livestream in English, German or original voice (both languages).

The two reports will be published at 15:00 Berlin time / CET at the following links, which can be included in news articles:

OECD Economic Survey of Germany 2023

OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Germany 2023

Journalists can request a copy of the reports under embargo, thereby undertaking to respect the OECD’s embargo procedures, by emailing embargo@oecd.org.

An evening seminar the same day entitled “Germany’s climate action: connecting the dots between climate mitigation, adaptation and nature-based solutions” will enable further debate of these issues with OECD Environment Director Jo Tyndall, senior officials from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV), experts from WWF Germany, the Berlin Natural History Museum, and other OECD economists. The seminar will run from 19:00 to 20:30 (admission from 18:30) on 8 May at the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin (Invalidenstraße 43, 10115 Berlin). Attendance is open to media and the general public with registration and further details at this link.

For any other information, please contact Communications Officer Nadja Nolting (+49 30 2888353) in the OECD’s Berlin Office or the OECD Media Office in Paris. To get advance notification of other OECD reports and events, journalists can complete this short form.

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.