As our online and offline lives become increasingly interwoven, policy makers have to consider how to protect individual interests and rights. This paper considers the impact of digital transformation on internationally recognised human rights, legal and constitutional rights, and domestically protected interests. It sets out three case studies, freedom of expression, privacy and Internet access, and provides a brief overview of current international and domestic initiatives to protect "rights in the digital age". The paper sets the scene for further discussion on the issue and supports policy makers in designing and achieving a rights-oriented and human-centric digital transformation.
Rights in the digital age
Challenges and ways forward
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024
-
9 November 2023