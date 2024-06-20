Future of connectivity

Communication networks are in a constant state of evolution, and the OECD monitors trends to support policymakers in preparing for the challenges ahead. Key trends for the coming years include:
- the move towards virtualization
- the integration of cloud services into networks
- the increased use of AI systems in network
- the move towards openness, and
- a trend towards the integration of terrestrial (TN) and non-terrestrial networks (NTN)
The connectivity landscape is also evolving with emerging and existing players gaining more prominent roles, for example tower companies, cloud providers, satellite companies, and over-the-top players, impacting business models and competition dynamics.