Future of connectivity

As the digital transformation takes hold, the boundaries between traditional communication sector and broader digital markets becomes increasingly blurred, creating new challenges for communication regulators and sector stakeholders in areas such as competition, content, sustainability, consumer protection, and digital security. The key question for OECD policymakers is no longer whether regulatory structures need to change, but how.

OECD countries are following several approaches, which are not mutually exclusive. First, countries may opt to promote changes in legislation that adjust or partially expand communication regulators’ responsibilities or oversight concerning new issues arising from the digital transformation. Second, countries may navigate current regulatory frameworks to adapt them to an environment characterised by convergence and opt to increase regulatory co-operation with other agencies and government bodies. Finally, some countries are engaging in early discussions regarding a new type of regulatory body to tackle digital issues in a holistic manner, which includes questions of how this new body would interact with existing communication regulators.