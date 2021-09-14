Skip to main content
Bridging connectivity divides

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6915b504-en
Authors
Alexia Gonzalez-Fanfalone, Maximilian Reisch, Miki Naito, Jaeho Lee, Verena Weber
Tags
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Cite this content as:

Gonzalez-Fanfalone, A. et al. (2021), “Bridging connectivity divides”, OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes, No. 16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6915b504-en.
