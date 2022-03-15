Skip to main content
Closing the Italian digital gap

The role of skills, intangibles and policies
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e33c281e-en
Authors
Flavio Calvino, Stefano DeSantis, Isabelle Desnoyers-James, Sara Formai, Ilaria Goretti, Silvia Lombardi, Francesco Manaresi, Giulio Perani
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Calvino, F. et al. (2022), “Closing the Italian digital gap: The role of skills, intangibles and policies”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 126, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e33c281e-en.
