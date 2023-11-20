This paper resents a measurement framework aiming to support the collection of comprehensive and internationally comparable quantitative and qualitative information on governmental innovation support programmes and instruments. It proposes a taxonomic system with definitions, classifications and reporting conventions aligned with OECD and other international standards. The framework is intended to support future OECD measurement efforts in this area and the analysis of innovation support portfolios within and across countries.
OECD framework for mapping and quantifying government support for business innovation
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Abstract
