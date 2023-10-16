Skip to main content
Measuring governments’ R&D funding response to COVID-19

An application of the OECD Fundstat infrastructure to the analysis of R&D directionality
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4889f5f2-en
Authors
Leonidas Aristodemou, Fernando Galindo-Rueda, Kuniko Matsumoto, Akiyoshi Murakami
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Aristodemou, L. et al. (2023), “Measuring governments’ R&D funding response to COVID-19: An application of the OECD Fundstat infrastructure to the analysis of R&D directionality”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2023/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4889f5f2-en.
