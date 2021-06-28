This report presents the results of a proof of concept for a new analytical infrastructure (“Fundstat”) for analysing government funding of R&D at the project level, exploiting the wealth of text-based information about funded projects. Reflecting the growth in popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) and the OECD Council Recommendation on AI’s emphasis on R&D investment, the report focuses on analysing government investments into AI-related R&D. Using text mining tools, it documents the creation of a list of key terms used to identify AI-related R&D projects contained in 13 funding databases from eight OECD countries and the EU, provides estimates for the total number and volume of government R&D funding, and characterises their AI funding portfolio. The methods and findings developed in this study also serve as a prototype for a new distributed mechanism capable of measuring and analysing government R&D support across key OECD priority areas and topics.
Measuring the AI content of government-funded R&D projects
A proof of concept for the OECD Fundstat initiative
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
