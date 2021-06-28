Skip to main content
Measuring the AI content of government-funded R&D projects

A proof of concept for the OECD Fundstat initiative
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7b43b038-en
Authors
Izumi Yamashita, Akiyoshi Murakami, Stephanie Cairns, Fernando Galindo-Rueda
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Yamashita, I. et al. (2021), “Measuring the AI content of government-funded R&D projects: A proof of concept for the OECD Fundstat initiative”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2021/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7b43b038-en.
