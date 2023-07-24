Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Transformative innovation policy in practice in Austria, Finland and Sweden

What do the Recovery and Resilience Plans tell us about linking transformation and innovation policy?
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/45d3a149-en
Authors
Sylvia Schwaag Serger, Bernhard Dachs, Paula Kivimaa, David Lazarevic, Jani Lukkarinen, Lennart Stenberg, Matthias Weber
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Schwaag Serger, S. et al. (2023), “Transformative innovation policy in practice in Austria, Finland and Sweden: What do the Recovery and Resilience Plans tell us about linking transformation and innovation policy?”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 156, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/45d3a149-en.
Go to top