Science, technology and innovation indicators

Sound measurement and monitoring of innovation helps policy makers understand economic and social changes, assess the multifaceted contribution of STI to social and economic goals, and monitor and evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of their policies.

Common targets of measurement and analysis of STI performance include measures of talent and human capital; investments in research and development (R&D) and other STI activity; outputs attributable to those investments, such as scientific publications, inventions, and innovations; knowledge circulation, collaboration and networks; and framework conditions for STI.

Key performance indicators such as these are useful management tools for countries and organisations. They need to be complemented by practices and methods that provide insights on the drivers and impacts of science and innovation.