Science and bibliometric indicators

Scientometrics has been defined as the quantitative study of science. The field has evolved over time from the study of indices for improving information retrieval from peer-reviewed scientific publications (commonly described as the “bibliometric” analysis of science) to cover other types of documents and information sources relating to science and technology. These sources can include data sets, web pages and social media.

The OECD bibliometric science indicators present an annual collection of statistics depicting trends and the structure of scientific production across OECD countries and other major economies. The available indicators draw on a private scientific bibliographic source to map scientific output, citation impact, collaboration patterns and implied mobility of scientific authors as they change affiliations.

Scientometric indicators complement and contribute to OECD efforts to standardise, collect, report and analyse a wide range of science, technology and innovation activities by providing evidence on a selected set of science and technology (S&T) outcomes.