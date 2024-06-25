International Survey of Science

The multilingual ISSA 2021 edition focused on the working conditions of scientists, their engagement with society and contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 on their work and career prospects. The survey closed in January 2022 and it gathered responses from over 3000 participants in 81 countries around the world. Results will be published in 2024.

ISSA 2021 implemented a new approach for engaging with the global scientific and research community. The OECD, as a new member of the ORCID consortium, used the ORCID authentication system to enable confidential survey participation. This helped reduce response burden and opened up participation to actors in the science system who are not necessarily registered as corresponding authors of indexed scientific publications.

Several experts, countries, scientific research organisations and stakeholders have supported and contributed to this work, including the Colombian Ministry of Science, the Italian Ministry of Education, University and Research, Korea Institute of Science and Technology Evaluation and Planning, Japan’s National Institute of Science and Technology Policy, HSE University (Russian Federation), Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology, Spanish National Research Council, Directorate-General for Statistics of Education and Science (Portugal), Vitae (United Kingdom), American Association for the Advancement of Science (United States), National Science Foundation (United States), and Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (Egypt).