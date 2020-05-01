Skip to main content
Identifying and measuring developments in artificial intelligence

Making the impossible possible
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5f65ff7e-en
Authors
Stefano Baruffaldi, Brigitte van Beuzekom, Hélène Dernis, Dietmar Harhoff, Nandan Rao, David Rosenfeld, Mariagrazia Squicciarini
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Baruffaldi, S. et al. (2020), “Identifying and measuring developments in artificial intelligence: Making the impossible possible”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2020/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5f65ff7e-en.
