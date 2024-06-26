Science, Technology and Innovation Scoreboard

The STI.Scoreboard platform provides over 1000 indicators on research and development, science, business innovation, patents, education and the economy, drawing on the very latest, quality assured statistics from OECD and partner international organisations.

The Scoreboard also provides an aid to data interpretation, with upfront information about what the indicators capture, key definitions, and specificities for each country, connecting to the actual sources, the possibility to navigate and search across the entire platform, connect and visualise together different families of indicators, a tool to generate your own charts, save and share them, and download data and charts.