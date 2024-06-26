The OECD Main Science and Technology Indicators (MSTI) provide a set of indicators that compare the science and technology (S&T) performance of OECD member countries and selected non-member economies.

The MSTI database focuses principally on tracking financial and human resources devoted to research and experimental development (R&D), as defined in the OECD Frascati Manual, complemented by additional indicators of outputs and potential outcomes of S&T activities, namely patent data and international trade in R&D-intensive industries. MSTI also comprises several OECD economic and demographic statistical series which are used to calculate relevant benchmarks that account for differences in the relative size of economies, purchasing power and the effect of inflation.